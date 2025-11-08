Exclusive: Wolves join Liverpool in keeping tabs on River Plate sensation

Wolves have joined the growing list of European clubs monitoring Ian Subiabre, the highly rated 18-year-old River Plate winger attracting attention across the Premier League.

Liverpool remain the frontrunners for Subiabre’s signature, but Ontheminute.com understands that Wolves are now closely tracking the youngster’s progress as they plan long-term squad reinforcements.

The Argentina U20 international has impressed scouts with his pace, flair, and creativity on both flanks – traits that fit perfectly with Wolves’ counter-attacking style.

With financial constraints limiting Wolves’ ability to chase established stars, Ian Subiabre is seen as a potential value signing who could develop into a Premier League-level winger under the right coaching.

River Plate are expected to demand a significant fee, however, as interest from England continues to grow around one of South America’s most exciting attacking prospects.