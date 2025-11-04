Liverpool join race to sign River Plate wonderkid

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Ian Subiabre, the 18-year-old Argentine winger emerging as one of River Plate’s brightest prospects.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Premier League giants have intensified their scouting of the teenager following his standout performances for Argentina’s U20 side, where his pace, dribbling, and composure have caught the eye of Europe’s top clubs.

Ian Subiabre has already made senior appearances for River Plate and is viewed as a long-term investment who fits Liverpool’s strategy of recruiting dynamic young players.

Reports suggest that Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring the player, forcing Liverpool to act quickly if they wish to secure his signature.

The winger’s versatility – able to play on either flank – and maturity at such a young age make him one of South America’s most promising attacking talents.