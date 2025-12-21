Exclusive: Preston join Sheffield United and Southampton in race for Newcastle United starlet

Preston North End have emerged as the latest club keeping tabs on Newcastle youngster Alfie Harrison ahead of a possible free transfer in the summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder is out of contract at St James’ Park and interest in his signature is beginning to build.

Ontheminute.com understands that Preston have joined Sheffield United and Southampton in closely monitoring Harrison’s situation as his deal runs down.

The former Manchester City prospect has impressed at Under-21 level and is viewed as a player with serious upside.

Harrison has delivered goals and assists in Premier League 2 this season but remains on the fringes of Eddie Howe’s senior squad. With first-team chances limited, a move away looks increasingly likely.

Preston believe Harrison could develop into a key asset both in the Championship and in the Premier League, making a summer swoop one to watch closely.