Exclusive: Manchester United join Liverpool and Wolves in race for Argentine wonderkid

Manchester United have joined Liverpool and Wolves in the race to sign Ian Subiabre, the 18-year-old Argentine winger making waves at River Plate.

Ontheminute.com understands that United have been monitoring Ian Subiabre’s progress following strong performances for Argentina’s U20 side.

The teenager’s mix of pace, close control, and confidence on the ball has made him one of South America’s hottest prospects.

Liverpool have long admired the youngster, while Wolves view him as a smart long-term investment given his relatively modest valuation.

Subiabre’s versatility – capable of playing on either wing or centrally — makes him an attractive target for top Premier League clubs looking to inject youth and flair into their squads.

River Plate, however, remain firm that any sale will only occur for a significant fee reflecting the winger’s growing reputation.