Exclusive: Leeds United join Brighton in chase for Ghanaian starlet

Leeds United have now joined the hunt for FC Nordsjaelland sensation Caleb Yirenkyi, as the Yorkshire giants step up plans for long-term midfield reinforcements.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Whites are keeping an eye on the 19-year-old, who has already attracted interest from Brighton and a string of European clubs.

The Ghana international has racked up close to 40 senior appearances since moving to Denmark from the Right To Dream academy, emerging as one of the most exciting talents in Scandinavia.

Caleb Yirenkyi is under contract until 2030, meaning Nordsjaelland will command a hefty fee if they decide to cash in. Leeds have prioritised adding young, high-energy profiles as they look to reshape the squad and avoid another relegation scrap.

Scouts are expected to continue monitoring the midfielder in the coming months before a formal approach is considered.