Leeds Utd ponder swoop for Norwich star

Leeds United are reportedly considering making a summer move for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports via TEAMtalk that the American striker is on Leeds United boss Daniel Farke’s shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

Farke has previously worked with Sargent in the 2021/22 season, while the Leeds boss was manager at Norwich City.

Josh Sargent scored 16 goals in just 26 Championship games last season, but has struggled with a groin injury this season.

The 25-year-old joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in a €9.5 million deal in August 2021 and signed a four-year contract with the club.

Leeds United have recently also been linked with a potential summer move for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.