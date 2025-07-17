Man City announce signing of Aston Villa, Arsenal and Man Utd target

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg BK.

The 18-year-old has penned a five-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2030.

Sky Sports News previously reported that City agreed a £12.5 million fee in June — the highest sale in Rosenborg’s history.

Regarded as one of Europe’s top young talents, Nypan is expected to head out on loan this summer. If no loan is finalized before pre-season, he will train with Pep Guardiola’s first team.

City see Nypan as a long-term investment for the future.

Nypan told City’s official website: “I am incredibly happy and proud to have joined Manchester City.

“It’s a dream for any young footballer to become part of this Club and to join such a group of world class talent.

“I am still very young with a lot to learn but the chance to be coached by Pep Guardiola, the best manager in the world, will only help me to become a better player.

“There is already a special connection between Norway and Manchester City through Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb, and I am very proud to have become the latest Norwegian player to have joined the club.”

Reports in the January transfer window suggested that Arsenal were close to signing the youngster from Rosenborg.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa could make a move for Sverre Nypan as well after having scouted the youngster for a while.

Manchester United and a number of top clubs across Europe have also been mentioned to be interested in the youngster, who will now end up at rivals City.