Exclusive: Aston Villa to wait until January for Norwegian prodigy with Man Utd showing increased interest

Aston Villa have changed their plans and will now wait until the January transfer window before making a move for Norwegian prodigy Sverre Nypan.

Villa’s original plan was to launch a move for the 17-year-old in the summer transfer window and let him remain on loan at Rosenborg until the end of their season in December.

Ontheminute.com understand that Aston Villa have decided to wait until Nypan has turned 18-years-old in December before making their move and bring him to Birmingham.

Villa remain hopeful that a £7million bid will be enough to persuade Rosenborg to part with their highly-rated wonderkid in January.

But as Villa decides to wait, they can expect increased competition for Sverre Nypan in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have brought in three Under-18 stars so far in the summer transfer window, with the arrivals of Leny Yoro, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin.

The move by Manchester United is part of INEOS’ long-term strategy to bring in the most talented young players and Nypan fits the bill.

Manchester United have scouted the young talent extensively and are likely to join the battle for his signature when he turns 18.