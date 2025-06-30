Chelsea enter race for Spurs and Newcastle target

Chelsea have reignited their interest in West Ham star Mohammed Kudus as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Despite already securing deals for Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, the Blues are keeping a close eye on Kudus, who is also being tracked by Tottenham and Newcastle.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea were offered the chance to sign Kudus earlier this summer and have long admired the forward since his time at Ajax.

While Chelsea are open to including players in a potential deal, West Ham are reportedly not interested in any part-exchange.

Outgoings are also expected at Stamford Bridge in the 2025 summer transfer window, with several players being linked with a move away from the club.