Nottingham Forest agree £30m deal with Man City for Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign midfielder James McAtee in a package worth £30million.

The agreement includes both sell-on and buy-back clauses.

According to The Athletic, Forest fought off competition from clubs in England and Germany, including Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, to secure the 22-year-old.

McAtee is expected to strengthen Nuno Espirito Santo’s midfield, filling gaps left by Danilo’s move to Botafogo and Lewis O’Brien’s switch to Wrexham.

Capable of playing as a No. 8 or No. 10, McAtee made 34 appearances for City last season, scoring seven goals.

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs who have tried to sign McAtee, after they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.

Reports last month suggested that Bundesliga giants Leverkusen were lining up a move for midfielder James McAtee.

Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta also reportedly admire the highly-rated youngster and have considered moves this summer.

The City academy graduate previously enjoyed two successful loan spells at Sheffield United, helping them win promotion. Forest begin their Premier League campaign at home to Brentford on Sunday and will also compete in the Europa League this season.