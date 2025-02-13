Leeds Utd join Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford in race for midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the Whites are eyeing a summer move for the young attacking midfielder, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester City all season.

The 22-year-old came close to leaving City in January, due to a lack of game time, but Pep Guardiola wanted to keep him until the summer.

Reports in the 2025 January transfer window suggested that Bayer Leverkusen made an effort to sign McAtee on loan with an option to make the move permanent, but it was turned down.

Leeds United want to sign the playmaker in the summer, even if they end up not securing promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.