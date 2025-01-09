Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target wants to leave Man City this summer

Manchester City youngster James McAtee is keen on leaving the Premier League side this summer.

The Daily Telegraph reports that McAtee is looking to leave Manchester City in order to get regular first-team football

James McAtee is behind in the pecking order at Manchester City and have made just nine appearances for the club so far this season.

City looks set to keep the England Under-21 midfielder at the club after the 2025 January transfer window, but could face a challenge in the summer with the list of clubs showing interest increasing.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace have also been strongly linked with McAtee in December.

Reports late last week suggested that Newcastle United had also joined the race to sign McAtee.