Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace target Man City midfielder

Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace are reportedly all interested in signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

The Telegraph reports of the interest from the four Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

James McAtee is behind in the pecking order at Manchester City and would be interested in a move to get regular first team football.

Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Fiorentina and Bologna are also reportedly keeping tabs on the 22-year-old midfielder.

City will face a battle to keep the England Under-21 midfielder at the club next month, with list of clubs showing interest increasing.