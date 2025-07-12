James McAtee transfer odds: Will McAtee join Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Newcastle or Manchester United this summer?

There’s a surprise new frontrunner in the race to sign Manchester City’s James McAtee, according to the latest football transfer odds.

Nottingham Forest have surged to the top of the football transfer betting market at 2.50, with growing confidence they could land the highly-rated 21-year-old midfielder this summer.

West Ham are priced at 5.50, while a stay at Manchester City now sits at longer odds of 9.00.

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are both rated 11.00, while Atalanta and Everton come in at 13.00.

Crystal Palace are further out at 15.00, and Newcastle, Roma, and Manchester United all trail behind at 17.00 or more.

McAtee has attracted widespread interest following a strong loan spell at Sheffield United. City are reportedly open to a permanent sale if their £20m valuation is met.