Leverkusen join race for Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco target

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly joined the race to sign winger Johan Bakayoko from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

Sport Bild journalist Axel Hesse reports that Leverkusen ‘have genuine interest in Bakayoko’ and believes he would be a good fit in Erik ten Hag’s team.

Leverkusen have moved on from Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, as there is now ‘no chance’ that they will make a move, according to Romano.

The Bundesliga side will face strong competition with interest from Bournemouth Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco in Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old Belgian winger’s current contract at PSV Eindhoven is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

It is expected that Bakayoko will leave PSV Eindhoven in the 2025 summer transfer window.