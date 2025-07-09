Man City set asking price for Atalanta, Leverkusen, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target

Manchester City are reportedly ready to let James McAtee leave the club this summer if they get a bid of around £20-25 million.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports of City’s asking price for the Euro U21 winner, who has been linked with clubs from the Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League.

Atlanta are one of the clubs that Romano mentions in the update on his X account, as being ‘among clubs well informed on his situation’.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at City, is attracting strong interest this summer.

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs looking to sign McAtee, after they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.

Reports last month suggested that Bundesliga giants Leverkusen were lining up a move for midfielder James McAtee.