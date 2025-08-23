Derby agree deal for Watford, Southampton, Sunderland, Bologna, Atalanta and Hamburger SV target

Derby County have reportedly reached full agreement with Sturm Graz over a move for Max Johnston.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports of the ‘full agreement’ and that only ‘final details’ are left to be clarified.

Derby will pay Sturm Graz €2.5 million guaranteed, with a potential €1.5 million in add-ons.

The 21-year-old will have his medical at Derby County shortly.

Derby faced stiff competition for Johnston, who has also been linked with Watford, Southampton, Sunderland, Bologna, Atalanta and Hamburger SV.

He recently scored in a 3-1 win over Ried and is preparing for the second leg of Graz’s Champions League play-off against Bodo/Glimt.

The full-back has also broken into the Scotland setup, earning his first senior caps this year.