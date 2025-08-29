Preston close in on Everton starlet amid Hull City, Derby County and Blackburn interest

Preston North End are closing in on the loan signing of Everton youngster Harrison Armstrong as Paul Heckingbottom looks to further strengthen his squad before the deadline.

Reporter Mike Keegan, writing on X, revealed that PNE are hopeful of completing a deal today, despite competition from Hull City, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers, who have also shown interest in the 18-year-old midfielder.

Armstrong impressed on loan at Derby last season, making a big impact in their fight for Championship survival. He also caught the eye in Everton’s pre-season and in a Carabao Cup outing against Mansfield Town, where he registered two assists.

Preston have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign and see Armstrong as a key addition to maintain momentum. If completed, the move will mark another important step in the teenager’s development.