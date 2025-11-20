Blackburn and Preston in transfer tug-of-war for Hearts defender

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are gearing up for a fierce January battle – and it won’t just be on the pitch.

Both Lancashire rivals have set their sights on Hearts powerhouse Craig Halkett as they search for defensive reinforcements.

According to Football League World, interest from both clubs has stepped up in recent weeks, with scouts sent to watch the 30-year-old centre-back in action for Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

Halkett is out of contract at the end of the season, making him a realistic cut-price target in January.

The defender has been ever-present in Hearts’ unbeaten league run and has even added five goals this term, showcasing his all-round value.

Rovers desperately need defensive depth after a chaotic first half of the season, while PNE see Halkett as a smart addition to bolster their promotion push.