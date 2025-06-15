Leverkusen lining up move for Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly expected to make an offer for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

Sky Sports reports that Leverkusen are looking to bring in McAtee as a replacement for Florian Wirtz, who is set to complete his move to Liverpool.

Manchester City are reportedly looking for at least £25 million if they are to consider selling the England U21 international in the 2025 summer transfer window.

McAtee will be playing for the England U21s this summer, instead of linking up with City at the Club World Cup.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at City, is attracting strong interest this summer.

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs looking to sign McAtee, after they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.