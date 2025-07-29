Exclusive: Ipswich lining up bid for Swedish midfield talent

Championship club Ipswich Town are ready to step up their interest in Swedish starlet Pontus Dahbo.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Tractor Boys are ready to make a bid for the talented midfielder in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old BK Hacken midfielder has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in Sweden, impressing with his creativity, set-piece ability, and maturity on the ball.

Dahbo has earlier in the transfer window attracted interest from several clubs across England and Germany, including Burnley, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton and Stuttgart.

But Ipswich are now looking to steal a march on their rivals in the race for Pontus Dahbo.

Dahbo is under contract at BK Hacken until December 2027, but the Swedish club are expected to consider offers in the region of £4 million.

A move to the Premier League newcomers could offer the teenager a fast-track to top-flight football in England.