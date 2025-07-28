Rangers win race for Southampton, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Brentford, Brighton target after transfer breakthrough

Rangers have made a major transfer breakthrough in their pursuit of Finnish international Oliver Antman, with a deal now close to completion.

The Daily Record reports that the Ibrox side have agreed a fee with Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles, paving the way for the winger to become Russell Martin’s latest summer signing.

The 23-year-old is expected to arrive in Glasgow within the next 48 hours. Antman impressed last season with 7 goals and 17 assists, helping his side to Dutch Cup glory.

Reports suggests that Rangers have beaten stiff competition to his signature. Southampton, Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Brentford, Brighton and Club Brugge had all shown interest in the £5m-rated star.

Antman won’t feature in Rangers’ Champions League clash with Panathinaikos but could debut against Motherwell in the Premiership opener on Saturday.