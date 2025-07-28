Burnley battle Sunderland for former Man Utd, Aston Villa, West Brom and Crystal Palace star

Burnley are pushing to land Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as they look to replace outgoing No.1 James Trafford.

The experienced 32-year-old is available for £8 million or on loan, with Wolves open to letting him go this summer.

Johnstone is seen as a priority signing for Burnley, who recently brought in 21-year-old Max Weiss from Karlsruher. However, Johnstone would be expected to take the No.1 shirt at Turf Moor.

Sunderland are also in the race but have turned their attention to £12m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk keeper Dmytro Riznyk as a backup plan.

According to The Sun, Burnley are determined to win the race, with Trafford heading back to Manchester City in a £27m deal.

The former Manchester United, Aston Villa, West Brom and Crystal Palace goalkeeper made just seven Premier League appearances for Wolves last season and is keen for more regular football.