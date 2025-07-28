Exclusive: Aston Villa join growing race for Metz starlet

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign rising Metz forward Idrissa Gueye, adding further competition to an already crowded pursuit.

The 18-year-old has been the subject of growing interest from Manchester United, Burnley, Borussia Dortmund, Brentford and Southampton.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are now monitoring the Senegalese prospect closely.

Gueye made an instant impression in Ligue 2 after joining Metz from Generation Foot in January, scoring on his debut.

Brentford had hoped to wrap up a deal swiftly, but with six clubs now circling, Metz are holding firm on their £15 million valuation.

Villa’s interest has added a fresh dynamic, with the Premier League side hopeful that their growing profile could under manager Unai Emery appeal to the talented teenager.