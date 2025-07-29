Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join race for highly-rated Norwegian defender

Nottingham Forest have joined Aston Villa and Bournemouth in tracking Brann’s highly-rated defender Eivind Helland.

The 20-year-old Norway U21 international has already drawn strong interest from Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have now entered the picture as they continue to assess defensive reinforcements.

Eivind Helland’s blend of physicality, composure and long-range passing has made him one of Scandinavia’s most exciting young centre-backs.

Standing at 6ft 5in, he has been praised for his leadership and ball-playing abilities, with his coach comparing him to Rodri earlier this year.

Forest are expected to continue monitoring the towering centre-back, who was sent off in Brann’s recent defeat to KFUM but remains highly rated across Europe.

Premier League competition for his signature is heating up ahead of the final weeks of the window.