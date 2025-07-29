Liverpool, Everton, Villa and Bournemouth set to miss out on French starlet

Liverpool, Everton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are poised to miss out on French defensive talent Nathan Zeze.

The 20-year-old Nantes centre-back is reportedly on the verge of joining ambitious Saudi outfit NEOM in a surprise transfer twist.

Zeze, long viewed as one of France’s brightest young defenders, attracted strong Premier League interest after standout performances in Ligue 1.

Bournemouth were first to act with a £17m verbal bid in May, while Villa, Everton and Liverpool closely monitored his situation.

However, The Sun reports that Zeze has chosen a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League instead.

According to The Sun, Zeze is set to undergo a medical this week before completing the switch.