Liverpool, Everton, Villa and Bournemouth set to miss out on French starlet

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool, Everton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are poised to miss out on French defensive talent Nathan Zeze.

The 20-year-old Nantes centre-back is reportedly on the verge of joining ambitious Saudi outfit NEOM in a surprise transfer twist.

Zeze, long viewed as one of France’s brightest young defenders, attracted strong Premier League interest after standout performances in Ligue 1.

Bournemouth were first to act with a £17m verbal bid in May, while Villa, Everton and Liverpool closely monitored his situation.

However, The Sun reports that Zeze has chosen a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League instead.

According to The Sun, Zeze is set to undergo a medical this week before completing the switch.

