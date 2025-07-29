PSV in talks to sign Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Sunderland, Newcastle and Brentford target

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are reportedly in talks over a move for Norwegian youngster Sindre Walle Egeli from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports on his X account that “PSV Eindhoven are negotiating with Nordsjaelland for Sindre Walle Egeli”.

Romano claims that PSV directors were in Denmark earlier this week for talks in meetings with the Danish side in an attempt to reach an agreement.

Ontheminute.com reported earlier this week that Nottingham Forest could make a move within the coming weeks, with the bid considered to be within the range of Nordsjaelland’s asking price for the youngster.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Sunderland were also keeping a close eye on Walle Egeli.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with the youngster, who has often been compared to Erling Haaland, and who has impressed for Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing the young talent.

Sindre Walle Egeli made his international debut for Norway last year, in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan at the Almaty Central Stadium.