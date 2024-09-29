Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Newcastle Utd, West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace target

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Norwegian sensation Sindre Walle Egeli, adding to the list of Premier League clubs tracking the 18-year-old forward.

Sindre Walle Egeli, often compared to Erling Haaland, currently plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland and has impressed with his performances.

Egeli just recently made his international debut for Norway, in a Nations League game against Kazakhstan at the Almaty Central Stadium.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on the Norwegian youngster ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Newcastle United West Ham, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace are also keen on securing the young talent.

With a potential transfer fee of £21 million, Egeli is expected to be a hot prospect in the upcoming transfer windows as clubs look to boost their attacking options.