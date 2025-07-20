Exclusive: Brentford and Everton join race for Swedish midfield talent

BK Hacken youngster Pontus Dahbo is attracting interest from a number of top clubs in the Premier League and in the Bundesliga.

Ontheminute.com understands that Brentford and Everton have joined Burnley, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart in monitoring the BK Hacken starlet.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been one of the standout young talents in Sweden this season, impressing with his creativity, left-footed finesse, and threat from set-pieces.

Interest in Pontus Dahbo is heating up as clubs prepare for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Dahbo signed a new contract in April 2023, keeping him at BK Hacken until December 2027. However, the Swedish side are reportedly open to offers in the region of £4 million.

With his potential and growing list of admirers, a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga could soon be on the cards.