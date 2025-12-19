Man Utd demand answers in ref row

Manchester United will seek crunch talks with referees’ chief Howard Webb amid fury at decisions going against Ruben Amorim’s side.

The Daily Mail reports frustrated Old Trafford bosses feel a string of costly errors have robbed United of points this season.

Club chiefs want Webb, head of the PGMOL, to explain why high-profile calls are repeatedly going against them.

The report in the Daily Mail claims that top Manchester United brass are “fed up” after recent controversies in clashes with West Ham and Wolves. In October, Webb privately admitted a Brentford defender should’ve been sent off, and United lost 3-1.

Since then, United believe multiple wrong calls have continued to pile up.

Amorim is not driving the move, but club officials want accountability and assurances improvements are coming.

United remain sixth and fear more errors could derail their push for Europe.