Exclusive: Brentford join Sunderland, Sheffield Utd and Middlesbrough in monitoring Norwegian defender

Premier League side Brentford are among the clubs now keeping tabs on Norwegian defender Henrik Falchener.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Bees are closely following the 22-year-old Viking FK centre-back, who is also being tracked by Sunderland, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Interest has grown steadily in recent weeks after an impressive start to the season in the Norwegian Eliteserien for Falchener at Viking.

Falchener has made a big impression since arriving at Viking in January 2025 from Egersund, signing a deal until 2028.

Known for his aerial dominance and physical presence at 1.94m, the young defender has quickly become a key figure in Viking’s backline.

Head coach Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim faces a challenge in holding onto the talented centre-half, with several clubs now circling ahead of the summer window.