Middlesbrough accept Ipswich bid for Spurs, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle target

Middlesbrough have accepted a £20m offer from Ipswich Town for midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The Northern Echo reports of the accepted bid, paving the way for transfer talks to begin between the player and the newly-promoted Championship side.

The majority of the fee will be paid up front, a key factor in sealing the agreement. Hackney is now expected to meet with Ipswich officials, though it remains uncertain whether he will accept the move.

Middlesbrough’s decision to cash in on the England U21 international could unlock other summer targets, including a new forward and potential defensive reinforcements.

Ipswich are seeking a replacement for Sam Morsy, who recently joined Kuwait FC, and are reportedly ready to offer Hackney £35,000-a-week.

Hackney was strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham in the January transfer window, but Middlesbrough refused to sell.

Hayden Hackney was a key player for Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and is currently impressing for England at the U21 Euros.

Reports have previously even suggested that Aston Villa and Manchester United are showing interested in Hackney and could make bids in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Hackney has previously also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.