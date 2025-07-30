Exclusive: Manchester United plot £62m swap deal for Newcastle target Sesko

Manchester United are preparing a bold move to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with a package worth around £62 million on the table.

Ontheminute.com understands that the deal would see United pay £40 million in cash, send Jadon Sancho to Leipzig, and include further add-ons to tempt the Bundesliga club into selling.

Sesko, 22, has emerged as United’s top target after Aston Villa ruled out a move for Ollie Watkins. Despite Newcastle’s strong interest, United are confident they can beat their rivals to the Slovenian’s signature.

United’s recruitment chief Christopher Vivell and negotiator Matt Hargreaves have travelled to Germany to push the deal forward. Vivell’s prior links to Red Bull clubs could prove vital in sealing the move.

Ontheminute.com understands that Sesko prefers a switch to Old Trafford despite Newcastle offering Champions League football, as United look to rebuild under Ruben Amorim.