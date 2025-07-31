Exclusive: Spurs join transfer battle for Metz teen sensation

Tottenham have become the latest club to express interest in Metz forward Idrissa Gueye, joining an increasingly competitive race for the 18-year-old starlet.

The highly rated Senegalese attacker is already being tracked by Manchester United, Aston Villa, Burnley, Brentford, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund.

Ontheminute.com understands that Spurs’ recruitment team have now added Gueye to their shortlist as they continue their push to secure top emerging talent.

Idrissa Gueye has impressed scouts with his explosive debut in France, having joined Metz from Generation Foot earlier this year.

Despite his youth, he’s already showcasing elite-level potential. Metz are standing firm on their £15 million asking price as interest intensifies.

With Tottenham entering the fray, the battle for Gueye’s signature is shaping into one of the summer’s most intriguing transfer stories.