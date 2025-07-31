Spurs, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man Utd target completes PSV medical

Stoke City midfielder Sol Sidibe has completed his medical ahead of a move to PSV Eindhoven, with an official announcement expected within the next 24 hours.

The highly rated teenager is set to sign a four-year contract with the Dutch giants after the two clubs reached an agreement earlier this week.

Sidibe’s switch to the Eredivisie marks a significant step in his career as he prepares for a new challenge outside English football.

Sol Sidibe, who has two years left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium, made his senior debut for Stoke at just 16.

A back injury sidelined him for much of last season, but he returned to action with England’s U18s in May.

Tottenham were last month reported to have entered the chase for Stoke City’s 18‑year‑old midfielder.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Manchester United have previously been reported to be tracking the French‑born prospect.

Recently there has been reports that Aston Villa were also ready to make a move for the youngster.