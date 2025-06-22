Exclusive: Spurs join Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man Utd in race for Stoke talent

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the chase for Stoke City’s 18‑year‑old midfielder Sol Sidibe, joining a growing list of suitors.

The exciting teen caught the eye with England U18s before a back injury ended his season after 13 senior appearances for Stoke City.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Manchester United have previously been reported to be tracking the French‑born prospect.

Ontheminute.com understands that Tottenham have now joined the race for the youngster, with new manager Thomas Frank keen on securing the youngster.

Recently there has been reports that Aston Villa are also ready to make a move for the youngster.

AC Milan and Monaco are also reported to be keeping an eye on Sol Sidibe’s situation at Stoke City.

Stoke rejected offers last summer, but this renewed attention could trigger a summer move.

Sidibe is considered one of England’s brightest young midfield talents. The club now face a battle to retain him in the 2025 summer transfer window.