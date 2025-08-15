West Brom signs Man Utd midfielder despite Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday interest

West Bromwich have completed the signing of midfielder Toby Collyer from Manchester United.

The young midfielder will join West Brom on loan until the end of the season.

Manchester United sees Collyer as a key player for the future, so the deal does not include a buy option.

The 21-year-old made 19 senior appearances last season but faces stiff competition in Ruben Amorim’s midfield. The Baggies believe he can play a key role in their promotion push under Ryan Mason.

The England youth international is eager for regular minutes, and believes the move to The Hawthorns will benefit his development.

Toby Collyer had also attracted strong interest from Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday in the last week.