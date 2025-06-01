Exclusive: Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Man Utd join race for Stoke talent

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Manchester United are all showing strong interest in signing Stoke City’s teenage sensation Sol Sidibe.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who recently returned from injury, impressed for England U18s in a win over Morocco. Sol Sidibe made 13 appearances for Stoke before a back issue cut his season short.

Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have now joined Newcastle and United in monitoring the youngster, as competition grows for his signature ahead of the summer window.

Stoke City rejected bids for the French-born talent last summer, but growing interest from Premier League and European clubs may force a decision.

Sources also link Chelsea, AC Milan and Monaco to the midfielder, with Sidibe widely viewed as one of the brightest young prospects in English football.

Stoke now face a battle to keep hold of their emerging star in the 2025 summer transfer window.