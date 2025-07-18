Nottingham Forest eye ambitious move for Man Utd star

Nottingham Forest are making a bold move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The 25-year-old, once considered one of England’s top talents, could now be on his way to the City Ground as Forest search for a replacement for Anthony Elanga, who recently joined Newcastle.

According to The Sun, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is prepared to fund a deal for Sancho, who remains frozen out at Old Trafford after his fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Despite returning to pre-season under new boss Ruben Amorim, Sancho is part of a group banned from full team sessions.

Forest see him as a high-reward gamble, believing regular football could spark a revival in the former Borussia Dortmund star’s career.