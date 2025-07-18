Newcastle, Liverpool and Napoli target joins Al-Nassr

Slovak defender David Hancko has agreed a deal to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Feyenoord.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Hancko will join Al-Nassr in a €33m plus add-ons deal from Feyenoord, following ‘long negotiations’ with the Dutch club.

Hancko has agreed a contract until June 2028 with the Saudi Pro League side.

Romano claimed earlier last month that a deal between Al-Nassr and David Hancko was in place and the move is expected to be completed in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Napoli, Newcastle United and Liverpool have also reportedly been interested in the highly-rated defender.

Reports in April suggested that Napoli had made a €20 million bid for the Feyenoord star.