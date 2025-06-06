Al-Nassr set to sign Newcastle, Liverpool and Napoli target

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are reportedly close to completing the signing of defender David Hancko from Feyenoord.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dutch side expect Al-Nassr to make a formal bid and complete the signing of Hancko ‘in the next days’.

Romano claims that a deal between Al-Nassr and David Hancko is in place and the move is expected to be completed in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Feyenoord have previously been reported to be looking for around €30 million for the 26-year-old Slovak defender.

Napoli, Newcastle United and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the highly-rated defender.

Reports in April suggested that Napoli had made a €20 million bid for the Feyenoord star.

Hancko’s agent, Branislav Jasurek, commented on reports linking his client with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool back in January.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” he told TNCZ.

“I estimate that it is 80-90 per cent likely that David will stay in Rotterdam [this month] because Feyenoord is fighting for [a place in] the Champions League.

“The people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold but it is better [to sell him] in the summer than now.”