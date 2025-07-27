Liverpool to table Isak bid this week as Newcastle face crucial decision

Sweden and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak
Sweden and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United are expecting a formal offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak in the coming days.

The Swedish striker has stayed behind on Tyneside after withdrawing from the club’s pre-season tour with a thigh complaint, though scans reportedly revealed no serious injury.

Isak is believed to favour a move to Anfield, and Liverpool are ready to act once Bayern Munich complete the £65m signing of Luis Diaz. That sale would pave the way for a fresh approach.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted a decision will soon be needed — either to cash in or hold firm.

While the club’s stance is to retain their best players, an offer close to £150m may force a rethink as internal debates continue behind the scenes.

