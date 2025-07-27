Liverpool to table Isak bid this week as Newcastle face crucial decision

Newcastle United are expecting a formal offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak in the coming days.

The Swedish striker has stayed behind on Tyneside after withdrawing from the club’s pre-season tour with a thigh complaint, though scans reportedly revealed no serious injury.

Isak is believed to favour a move to Anfield, and Liverpool are ready to act once Bayern Munich complete the £65m signing of Luis Diaz. That sale would pave the way for a fresh approach.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted a decision will soon be needed — either to cash in or hold firm.

While the club’s stance is to retain their best players, an offer close to £150m may force a rethink as internal debates continue behind the scenes.