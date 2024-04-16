Napoli make €20m bid for Newcastle and Liverpool target

Napoli, under the directive of their incoming sporting director Giovanni Manna, have made a significant move by making a €20 million bid to Feyenoord for defender David Hancko.

This initiative is part of President Aurelio De Laurentiis’s ambitious plan to overhaul the squad following a disappointing season.

According to reports from Il Mattino, Napoli aims to reinforce their defensive line with David Hancko, who is known for his tactical versatility.

However, Feyenoord values the 26-year-old Slovak at around €30 million, indicating potential negotiations ahead as Napoli seeks to rejuvenate their team for the upcoming campaign.

Newcastle United and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the highly-rated defender.

Hancko’s agent, Branislav Jasurek, commented on reports linking his client with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool back in January.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” he told TNCZ.

“I estimate that it is 80-90 per cent likely that David will stay in Rotterdam [this month] because Feyenoord is fighting for [a place in] the Champions League.

“The people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold but it is better [to sell him] in the summer than now.”

Jasurek continued: “It will have to be one of the big clubs.

“We believe that he will choose the best option from a sporting perspective, similar to his transfer from Sparta Prague to Feyenoord [in 2022].

“He chose that step over other, more financially attractive offers.

“If he does transfer, that would be great because it means he will go to a bigger club. But even if he doesn’t transfer, I think David will be happy to stay in Rotterdam.”