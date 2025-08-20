Exclusive: Newcastle and Forest make contact for Monaco star amid growing interest

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have both made contact with representatives of Monaco’s Eliesse Ben Seghir over a possible summer move.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Premier League clubs have begun preliminary discussions as they monitor his future, joining a list of suitors that includes Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Additionally, Bayer Leverkusen are actively pursuing the 20-year-old Moroccan winger, with their bid reportedly rejected by Monaco as the French club hold firm on valuation.

Ben Seghir, under contract until mid-2027, is seen as a bright attacking prospect.

Newcastle and Forest now face competition from Germany as the race heats up ahead of transfer deadline day.

Clubs across Europe have been dazzled by the youngster’s impressive performances, that have made him one of the most sought-after prospects in football.

Monaco would consider letting the winger leave in the summer if they receive a bid of at least €30 million for the youngster.