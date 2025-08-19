West Brom, Oxford United, Hull, Ipswich, Derby and Sturm Graz eye Liverpool youngster

Liverpool midfielder James McConnell is attracting strong interest from a host of clubs as he edges closer to a loan move this summer.

According to The Athletic, West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United, Hull City and Austrian champions Sturm Graz are all keen on the 20-year-old.

Journalist Lewis Steele has previously claimed on his X account that Ipswich, Derby and ‘German clubs’ are interested in the midfielder.

James McConnell has impressed in recent months, breaking into Liverpool’s senior setup after consistent displays for the U18s and U21s.

He has already featured 13 times for the first team, showing versatility across midfield roles.

Hull are among the latest sides to enter the race, while Championship rivals Ipswich and Derby are also pushing for a deal.

With multiple clubs in contention, Liverpool are expected to carefully decide where McConnell will continue his development this season.