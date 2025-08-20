Sheffield Utd frontrunners in race for Crystal Palace, Burnley, Leeds Utd and Sunderland target

Sheffield United are stepping up their pursuit of Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga and now look like the frontrunners to secure his signature.

According to Sky Sports News, the Blades have intensified talks as they aim to strengthen their backline before the transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old centre-back has attracted plenty of interest this summer, with Sassuolo and Verona both seeing bids rejected.

Earlier in the window, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland were also linked with the former Tottenham defender.

Tanganga, who joined Millwall permanently in 2024 after a successful loan, has revived his career at The Den with consistent performances.

His release clause of £1.5m only applies to Premier League clubs, leaving Millwall facing an uphill battle to keep hold of him.