Crystal Palace, Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland eye Millwall star

Crystal Palace have entered the race to sign Millwall centre-back Japhet Tanganga, joining Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland in the hunt.

The 26-year-old defender, who joined Millwall permanently in 2024 following a loan move, has impressed with consistent performances.

Tanganga has a reported release clause of just £1.2 million, making him an attractive option in the summer transfer market.

The Express reports that Crystal Palace are eyeing Tanganga as a possible replacement for Marc Guehi, whose future at Selhurst Park remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Burnley, Leeds and Sunderland are all eager to strengthen their defences ahead of next season.

Millwall now face a battle to retain one of their key players. Tanganga, a product of Tottenham’s academy, has revived his career at The Den after previous stints in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

A move in the 2025 summer transfer window looks increasingly likely.