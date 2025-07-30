Manchester United eye shock swoop for Newcastle United star

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope.

With uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana’s form, the Red Devils are exploring experienced alternatives – and Pope has emerged as a potential target, according to TalkSport.

The 33-year-old England international could become available if Newcastle push ahead with their interest in Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale, currently at Southampton, has been linked with a move to St James’ Park, which may leave Pope surplus to requirements.

Pope, capped ten times for England, is out of contract next summer, making him a potentially low-cost solution for United.

Altay Bayindir failed to impress when given chances last season, and Onana’s shaky performances have raised concerns.

According to TalkSport, United are open to bringing in a new goalkeeper and see Pope as a realistic and experienced contender for the No.1 spot.