Leeds United in talks to sign Nottingham, Spurs, Newcastle and Bournemouth target

Leeds United are reportedly in discussions to sign Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao as they continue their push for attacking reinforcements this summer.

The versatile Brazilian, who can play on both wings and as a No. 10, is one of several wide players under consideration by the club.

Leeds are prioritising creativity and goal contributions ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Paixao impressed last season with 16 goals and 14 assists in the Eredivisie, underlining his attacking threat.While no formal bid has been submitted, Sky Sports News reports there has been direct contact between Leeds and Feyenoord over a potential deal.

However, Feyenoord have indicated that Paixao may miss the start of the new season due to a muscle injury, which could affect the timing of any move. Talks remain ongoing.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Bournemouth have previously been strongly linked with the Brazilian winger Igor Paixao.

Earlier this month we also reported of the interest from Nottingham Forest in Paixao ahead of the summer transfer window.