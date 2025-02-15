Exclusive: Nottingham Forest eye move for Feyenoord star

Nottingham Forest have shown interest in Brazilian winger Igor Paixao ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Bournemouth have previously been strongly linked with the Brazilian winger Igor Paixao.

The 24-year-old recently impressed with a match-winning goal against AC Milan in Feyenoord’s recent clash.

Scouts from Newcastle and Bournemouth were reported to have been spotted at the game in Rotterdam.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest have also made checks on the highly-rated Feyenoord winger this season and are considering making a move this summer.

Igor Paixao also contributed an assist in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Premier League giants Manchester City earlier this season.

Paixao joined Dutch side Feyenoord in a £25 million deal from Brazilian side Coritiba in 2022.